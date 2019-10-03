War Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film smashes several records on opening day

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer latest action film War has smashed several records at the box office on its opening day. From 'highest opener in Australia' to 'biggest holiday opener in India', this high-octane action drama has witnessed some unprecedented earning in its first day. Released on October 2, film War has emerged as the highest opening Hindi film in not just India but in Australia as well. Helmed by Siddarth Anand, War has surpassed Gully Boy, Bharat and Kalank by pulling in A$130,682 on its first-day, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.





In India, War has become the biggest Hindi opener to date, with recorded collections of Rs 53.35 crore on Day 1. Earlier, this record was held by Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan with Rs 52 crore in the domestic box office market. Released on Gandhi Jayanti in 4,000 screens in India, film War has become the biggest opener on a national holiday in India. It is also biggest opener for both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, despite being screened at fewer theatres as compared to Thugs of Hindostan.

#War creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y... Sets new benchmarks for #Hindi films... Big holiday [#GandhiJayanti] + unprecedented hype results in mind boggling *Day 1* total... Crosses the previous best - #ThugsOfHindostan - by a margin, despite lower screen count. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

Additionally, this multilingual film (released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil) has raked in Rs 51.60 crore alone in Hindi. War's Telugu and Tamil versions have collectively earned Rs 1.75 crore on its opening day. According to film experts, War's Tamil and Telugu versions took a hit due to the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This period drama has clocked in Rs 2.60 crore on its Day 1.

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut... Wed â¹ 2.60 cr Nett BOC... #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2019

War, which carries a price tag of nearly Rs 200 crore, is the first Bollywood cinema to be shot in the Arctic Circle. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

