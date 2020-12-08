Bareilly ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

The latest to contract COVID-19 from the film fraternity is Bareilly ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon. She had returned from Chandigarh where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao. She also shared a picture on social media and captioned it as "And it's a wrap for me.. Bye bye Chandigarh Excited to get back home!"

The actress, who started her career opposite Tiger Shroff with the 2014 movie Heropanti, has said that she will not remove her mask even for a second, according to an IndiaToday report.

Sanon will be seen next in Mimi with actors like Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi wherein she plays the role of a surrogate mother. She also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline, whose shooting will begin in January 2021. Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor in 2019.

Actor Varun Dhawan, veteran actress Neetu Singh and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for novel coronavirus recently. Both actors were shooting for Mehta's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when they tested positive.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who are also a part of this project, were also tested for coronavirus but their results came out negative.

