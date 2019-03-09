Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Ban Ki-Moon, Sachin, SRK among high-profile guests to grace the event

The wedding day for Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani and diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter Shloka Mehta has finally come. Yes! The much-awaited Mangal Bharat event is set to start at 3.30 pm on Friday. Akash and Shloka's wedding ceremony will kickstart around 7.30pm followed by a dinner at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The wedding bells have already begun at Mukesh Ambani's abode Antillia in Mumbai, and guests are also ready to bless the couple. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon - the who's who of the business, politics, sports, and entertainment worlds are expected to be present at the wedding event.

Here's guest list of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's weeding:

Global corporate and political leaders: JY Lee, Samsung vice chairman; Christophe De Kepper, International Olympic Committee executive board member; Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha; Tony Blair, British Prime Minister; Andrew Liveris,Dow Chemical chairman ; Khalid Al Falih, Saudi oil minister; Yasir Al-Rumaiyan , head of Saudi Public Investment Fund ; Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder ; Purna Saggurti, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Ahmed Al-Subaey,senior MD of Saudi Aramco; James Quincey, Coca-Cola CEO; Michael Grimes,Morgan Stanley banker.

Indian politicians: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Union minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma.

Besides, many famous personalities from the cricket and Bollywood are expected to be part of the VIP guest list, including Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from today's wedding ceremony, the 'Mangal Parv' celebration will be held at the Jio Centre on Sunday. The wedding will wrap up with 'Mangal Ashirwaad'-- the reception ceremony.

The Ambanis and Mehtas have recently returned from Switzerland, where they organised a extravagant three-day pre-wedding bash at St Moritz. The bash witnessed some power-packed musical performances by British rock band Coldplay and American DJ The Chainsmokers.

Having returned from Switzerland, the families kicked-off the festivities in Mumbai with the Hogwart theme. Akash and Shloka met while they were studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They got engaged last year in June at the Jio World Centre.

