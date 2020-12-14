Juhi Chawla asks Twitterati to help her find her diamond earring; promises reward

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is trending on Twitter because of a lost earring. The Qayamat se Qayamat Tak actress sought users' help to find her diamond earring that she lost at Mumbai airport. She wrote "Kindly help" and shared a picture of the earring that she has been wearing since the past 15 years.

She added, "This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigrations, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled." Chawla further stated that whoever finds her lost earring shall report to the police and that the person will be rewarded by her.

She added, "This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings for almost everyday for the past 15 years."





On the work front, Chawla was last seen in the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In this film, she was seen opposite Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Besides this, she is also known for her performances in films like My Brother Nikhil, Ishq, Raja Babu, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss and Darr.

