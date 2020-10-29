Karan Johar's Dharma Productions asked to apologise for littering at Goan village

The Goa government has asked Karan Johar- bankrolled Dharma Productions to issue an apology for 'littering' a village in the state during a film shoot recently. The production house will have to pay a fine if they fail to issue an apology.

A massive row erupted after residents of the north Goan village Nerul uploaded a video showing the waste, allegedly generated by the crew of an upcoming Deepika Padukone film, dumped in their village premises after the shoot ended last week.

After the issue became a hot topic on social media, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) issued a show-cause notice to the lines producer from Dharma Productions.

Goa's waste management minister Micheal Lobo was quoted by PTI as saying, "Tender an apology on Facebook that it was an error and accept the fault, If they don't do it, we will fine them. My department will impose a fine on Dharma Productions."

The line producer hired by Dharma Productions, Dilip Borkar has said that the movie was shot in a villa in Nerul. He added, "The garbage collected daily after the shoot was dumped at a site designated by the local panchayat. It was regularly collected by the contractor except on Sunday, when it kept lying there and videos of it were shot and uploaded on social media."

Meanwhile, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut also slammed the production house. The actress tweeted, "Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavadekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting, filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses , pls help."





Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects. pic.twitter.com/B4ec6sHzNK â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

Also read: FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for allegedly 'creating communal divide'

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez gifts brand new car to staff member on Dusshera