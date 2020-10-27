Jacqueline Fernandez gifts brand new car to staff member on Dusshera

Business Today
The video shows, Jacqueline donning the uniform of a traffic cop. Her staff member, who got the new car, was seen performing puja when the car was delivered on a film set

October 27, 2020 | Updated 12:28 IST
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez gifts car to her staff.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gifted a brand-new car to one of her staff members as a Dusshera gift.

In a video, Jacqueline was spotted, handing the keys of the new car to the staff and performing puja with him. However, there's no clarity about the car's model gifted by the actor. The video shows, Jacqueline donning the uniform of a traffic cop. Her staff member, who got the new car, was seen performing puja when the car was delivered on a film set.

@jacquelinef143 gifts a swanky car to her staff member on occasion of Dussehra. Isn't she the sweetest? . . #jacquelinefernandes #jacquelinefernandez #jacquelinefernandezð #bollywoodactress #bollywoodnews #bollywoodcelebrity #instavideo #videooftheday #entertainmentindustry #fifafooz

Previously also, the 35-year-old actress had gifted a car to her make-up artist.

Recently, Jacqueline expressed gratitude to her fans as her follower count on Instagram hit the 46 million mark. The Kick actress wrote, "#myhappyplace," along with a picture in which she is also seen holding a coffee mug.

How was everyone's Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplaceâ¤ï¸

Jacqueline is a Sri Lankan actress and winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006. She made a debut in Bollywood in 2009 with the movie Aladin and since then has established a career in the Hindi film industry.

Jacqueline will be seen in 'Kick 2' with Salman Khan, in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh, and in 'Attack' with John Abraham. She has also signed a film called 'Bhoot Police' in which she will be seen along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. Her podcast Feels Good with Amanda Cerny also released recently.

