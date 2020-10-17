FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for allegedly 'creating communal divide'

A Mumbai court ordered an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spearing religious disharmony. Ranaut has been accused of "creating communal divide and rift between people of two communities" as well as for "continuously defaming Bollywood film industry". The petition was filed by casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed.

"She is well aware that she is a well known actress and has a big fan base so her tweets will be seen and will reach out to many people," the petitioner said about the 33-year-old actor. He said that Ranaut has been creating a divisions between Hindu artists and Muslim artists.

Sayyed said she brings in religion maliciously in all of her tweets. He gave examples of the lynching of Hindu sadhus at Palghar and called BMC 'Babur sena'. Sayyed also contested her claims that she is the first person to make a movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmi bai of Jhansi. He also brought up Ranaut's comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He also said that the actress has been portraying Bollywood as a "hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally biased people and murderers".

"On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions... I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media - Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. Thorough investigation is necessary by the expert... search and seizure is necessary in this case," said metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule.

The petitioner who identifies as a casting director and fitness trainer appealed to book Ranaut and Chandel under Sections 153A, 295A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Sayyed said that the real motive behind the tweets must be investigated.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is already engaged in a legal battle with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that razed down portion of her Mumbai office citing illegal construction.

