Master Tamil movie releases in cinemas today; extraordinary response in advance booking

Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master's Tamil version has made it to the theatres today ahead of Pongal festival. The Hindi version of Master, which has been titled Vijay The Master, will hit the theatres on January 14. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, this film features actors like Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The enthusiasm of Thalapathy fans in Tamil Nadu can be reflected in the extraordinary response to advance booking. Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Master Film advance booking across Tamil Nadu is earth shattering.. Even with 50 per cent occupancy Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master is looking to break and create some box office records."





#MasterFilm Advance Booking across Tamil Nadu is EARTH SHATTERING ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥.. Even with 50% occupancy #ThalapathyVijay starrer #Master is looking to break & create some box office records. â Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 12, 2021

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has released in 200 screens across Kerala, 1000 screens across Tamil Nadu, over 700 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, around 2000 screens in north India and over 100 screens in West Bengal, as per media reports.

Fans and critics have given this film thumbs up with special mention for Vijay Sethupathi's class at playing a villain. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "It's a tsunami at the BO... Master Film has a fantabulous start... only goes to prove yet again: Give the audience what they want to watch and they will never disappoint you... Charm of watching a well-made entertainer on the big screen will never diminish."

It's a #Tsunami at the #BO... #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START... Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you... Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master#MasterPongalpic.twitter.com/2dwgyROAmn â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2021

Here are some other reactions by critics and fans on the latest Thalapathy VIjay film

#Master WINNERðI Liked it



A #ThalapathyVijay film with quite a few differences, baddie #MakkalSelvan#VijaySethupathi rocks with his acting skills ð¤ð¤ #Nammavar@Dir_Lokesh stamps his mark in the mass genre too



Largely engaging, despite the slow pace & 3 hrs runtime



Enjoy! â Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 13, 2021

Overall #Master is a bonanza treat for both the Vijayâs fans. It should do extremely well at the Tamil Nadu Box Office. Happy Pongal ðð#MasterReview#MasterFilm â Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 13, 2021

#Master#MasterFDFS#MasterFilm An overlong but a terrific masala entertainer with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in top form. However, the best part about this film is the writing that makes the mass moments work superbly. Must watch! pic.twitter.com/6uFqqL0ITz â Parotta Master (@ikaipullai) January 13, 2021

Despite glowing reviews from fans and critics, the box office collection of the Hombale Film- bankrolled film will be affected due to the coronavirus-related safety measures in movie theatres across the country. Ramesh Bala told India Today, "Now that the 100 per cent occupancy has been brought down to 50 per cent, there will be a dent in the collection. But Master's collection should not be compared to that of Bigil's or Vijay's previous films as the circumstances are different. In the US, even big films like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 failed to work well at the box office. Even with 50 per cent occupancy, Master will have a great opening."

Also read: Sonu Sood is a 'habitual offender', BMC tells court

Also read: Drinking at Goa beaches to attract Rs 10,000 fine