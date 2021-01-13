Drinking at Goa beaches to attract Rs 10,000 fine

Goa's tourism department has decided to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking on beaches. This was decided after several areas were found littered with liquor bottles and other waste after New Year.

Goa Tourism director Menino D'Souza said that boards have been installed to warn people against drinking on beaches. D'Souza added, "The tourism department will enforce the amended Act through police. Once we have our Tourist Police Force, we will be able to do it on our own." He added the litter left behind was cleared the next day. Although the waste on beaches is cleared three times a day, the state tourism minister said it is a mammoth task for workers to spot every small shard of glass under the sand.

D'Souza also told Herald Goa, "The notifications were issued two years ago and the responsibility for enforcing this is with the police. They are a government body and can issue challans. No one else can. A proposal is in place to set up a force for the tourism industry. It will happen, of that there is no doubt."

These signboards state that if any visitor is found drinking on Goan beaches, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 while a group of tourists found doing this will be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000. Some tourists have also reported foot injuries after accidently stepping on broken glass shards.

