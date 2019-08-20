Sacred Games 2: Indian in Sharjah with Suleiman Isa's number gets scores of calls from fans

An Indian expat in Sharjah has been facing quite an unusual sort of ordeal after the second season of popular Netflix show Sacred Games released on August 15. That ordeal does not pertain to how to binge-watch the entire season in a night but more personal in nature - he has been receiving scores of phone calls from around the world.

What happened is that Kunhabdulla CM's mobile number was shown in the show as Ganesh Gaitonde's rival gangster Suleiman Isa's phone number in the first episode of Sacred Games 2.

"I have been getting incessant calls on my phone for the last three days from India, Pakistan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world. I don't know what is happening. Hearing my phone ring sends shivers down my spine. I want to cancel my number. I want this problem to go away," said Kunhabdulla, according to Gulf News.

Kunhabdulla, who works for a local oil company has never heard of Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"What's Sacred Games? A video game? I work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. I don't have time for such things. I got more than 30 calls (on Sunday) and it's draining my battery. In the last one hour, I got five calls asking for someone called Isa... Who is Isa? I don't have anything to do with him," said Kunhabdulla to Gulf News.

Shortly after the report was published by Gulf News, Netflix and the production company removed Kunhabdulla's number and apologised for the mistake. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused. As soon as we were alerted to the situation, we resolved the issue and removed the phone number from the subtitles," Netflix said in a statement to Gulf News on Monday.

