Sacred Games 2: Netflix pumps highest-ever investment of Rs 100 crore in Saif Ali Khan show

Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games 2 is all set to launch on Netflix on Independence Day (August 15) and the OTT platform reportedly has spent an unprecedented amount on the series. According to reports, Netflix has invested nearly Rs 100 crore on Sacred Games 2, which is said to be the highest any streaming service has put in any original content in India. Usually, the investment on any web show is in the range of Rs 3-4 crore (per episode) for 12 episode.

Netflix has pointed out that the success of first part of Sacred Games compelled the OTT platform to make such a huge investment, as mentioned in a report in Livemint.

Sacred Games 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Massan famed Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane is the showrunner for Sacred Games 2.

The critically acclaimed web show has a mammoth cast of over 3,500 people, including extras, and was shot for more than 110 days in 112 location in Delhi, Mumbai, Nairobi, Cape Town and Johannesburg. The second season of Sacred Games is 400 minutes long, which is equivalent to three-and-half Hindi films. Netflix has claimed that it has taken more post-production responsibilities to enhance the quality of the final products.

Although the much-awaited thriller series will be released on August 15, smartphone company One Plus' users will be able to watch Season 2 on August 14.

Post Sacred Games, Netflix will produce a bunch of other originals on its platform for the Indian audience, including Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children, with Omkara famed Vishal Bhardwaj as showrunner, a spin-off on the Baahubali franchise, named Baahubali: Before the Beginning, and Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi.