'Aage dhyaan rakhenge ki...': After Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn addresses audience criticism on Singham Again

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again was among some of the biggest Bollywood releases in 2024. Despite doing great numbers at the box office, the film left cine goers underwhelmed due to a half-baked story.

Devgn addressed the criticism for the film at an event. While speaking at the event, Devgn said that he has seen many reviews of the film, criticising it for flawed characterisation and overreliance on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

He also promised that he would not disappoint fans in the future. Devgn said: “I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya hai. Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha - ghus ghus ke maarne ka - woh aage zaroor rahega (I think I received a similar reaction from many. So, we are going to ensure that the next time – the authentic feel of Singham where he does intense action – will definitely be a part of the film).”

Before Devgn, director Rohit Shetty said in an interview that he cannot complain about not getting critical acclaim since there is a set audience for movies like Singham Again. He also mentioned the target audience did come to the theatres and that the film is a "neat, clean" one.

Not just a half-baked story and overreliance on Ramayana, Singham Again also faced criticism from moviegoers over the hammy performances of some of the actors in the film, especially Deepika Padukone.

Others, however, could not make sense of Salman Khan's cameo in the film and wondered how was Chulbul Pandey connected to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. Singham Again has an IMDb rating of 4.9/10 and a critics score of 29 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the fifth instalment of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The film focuses on DCP Bajirao Singham who embarks on a perilous cross-border mission along with his team to save his wife from a dangerous villain.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in significant roles.