'Emergency' box office collection day 12: Dented by Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force', Kangana Ranaut's film crosses ₹17 crore in India

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency has had a rough run at the domestic box office despite receiving largely positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. Emergency has finally managed to cross the ₹17 crore mark in India.

The film collected ₹2.5 crore on its opening day, ₹3.6 crore on its day 2, ₹4.25 crore on its day 3, ₹1.05 crore on its day 4, ₹1 crore on its day 5, ₹1 crore on its day 6, and ₹0.9 crore on its day 7. With this, Emergency managed to collect ₹14.3 crore during its first week at the India box office.

The film further raked in ₹0.4 crore on its second Friday, ₹0.85 crore on its second Saturday, ₹1.15 crore on its second Sunday, ₹0.2 crore on its second Monday, and around ₹0.2 crore on its second Tuesday. With this, film's total collections reached ₹17.10 crore as of its 12th day at the India box office.

Emergency had an overall theatrical occupancy of 7.23 per cent on January 28. The film's morning shows had an overall occupancy of 4.52 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 7.55 per cent.



Emergency's evening shows had an overall occupancy of 8.01 per cent while its

night shows had an occupancy of 8.84 per cent, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The box office run of the latest Kangana Ranaut film has been dented by the release of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force on the Republic Day 2025 weekend. Sky Force opened to impressive numbers on January 24, with its opening day collections hitting ₹12.25 crore.

The film further went onto mint ₹22 crore on its day 2, ₹28 crore on its day 3, ₹7 crore on its day 4, and around ₹5.75 crore on its day 5. With this, Sky Force's total collections reached ₹75 crore as of its 5th day at the India box office, Sacnilk mentioned.

Helmed by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the 21 months of the 1975 Emergency and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life after the incident. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.