Top new OTT releases of the week: Singham Again to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 -- here's what to watch this weekend

This week has seen a flurry of new movies and web series hitting various OTT platforms, providing a plethora of entertainment choices as the year wraps up. From December 23 to 29, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have rolled out exciting new content for audiences to dive into.

Related Articles

Singham Again

Singham Again is now available on Prime Video. Released on December 27, this film is the latest in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop universe. Ajay Devgn returns as DCP Bajirao Singham, alongside Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie has been well-received, with reports indicating worldwide earnings of ₹372.41 crore, including ₹297.41 crore from India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Netflix has premiered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, marking the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, and explores paranormal events linked to the haunted legacy of Manjulika.

Squid Games Season 2

Squid Games Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The South Korean thriller continues with the winner of the previous games returning to seek revenge on the Front Man, aiming to end the deadly competition.

Your Fault

Prime Video has introduced Your Fault, a Spanish romantic film based on Mercedes Ron’s novel. The film, which premiered on December 27, explores whether love can withstand challenges.

Khoj

ZEE5 has released Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar, featuring Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka. This mystery thriller, directed by Prabal Baruah, follows Ved as he seeks to uncover the truth about his wife Meera and the mysterious events surrounding her.

Doctors

On JioCinema, viewers can now watch Doctors, starring Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi. This show delves into the complexities of the medical profession, blending drama, emotion, and suspense for an engaging viewing experience during the holiday season.