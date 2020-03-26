Actor Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 2 crore to combat COVID-19 spread

South superstar Pawan Kalyan has donated a total of Rs 2 crore to combat the spread of coronavirus. The Gopala Gopala actor has donated Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds. He also donated Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat the corona pandemic.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. - Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. - Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Pawan Kalyan, however, is not the only big actor from Tollywood to donate to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief funds. The Bheeshma actor, Nithiin also donated Rs 10 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief funds respectively.

Taking to Twitter, the Bheeshma actor wrote, "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of Rs 10 lakhs fund to

@TelanganaCMO n another Rs 10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe"

South film industry veterans like Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Suriya along with brother Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and many others have also contributed to the Film Employees' Federation of South India. Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Directors Association RK Selvamani has also urged Kollywood actors to come out and extend help to daily wage earners.

Talking of Bollywood, the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for daily wage workers whose lives have been hit due to production shutdown. In its official statement, the Producers Guild also gave out an email address for all the people who are interested to donate. The interested people can mail the Guild at support@producersguildindia.com. Further information about the Producers Guild relief fund will come out soon, according to the official statement.

IMPORTANT... Producers Guild of India announce Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UywHCZL3O3 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2020

