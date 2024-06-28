Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer: All you need to know about the disease

Popular television actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. This comes as a shock to the Bigg Boss contestant's fans as she took to social media to share the news herself, assuring her followers that she is determined to fight the disease.

Hina Khan took to Instagram to reveal her breast cancer diagnosis. She wrote, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina (sic)," she added.

Hina Khan is a well-known actor in the television industry. She became widely recognized for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

All you need to know about Stage-3 breast cancer

Stage 3 breast cancer, also referred to as locally advanced or invasive breast cancer, unequivocally indicates that the cancer has spread from the breast to nearby tissues, such as the lymph nodes, chest wall, or skin of the breast.

Tumors in stage 3 breast cancer are larger than those in stages 1 or 2, but the cancer has not spread to other parts of the body.

Understanding the stage of breast cancer is crucial for determining the most effective treatment plan. When dealing with stage 3 breast cancer, it's important to consider the following treatment options:

Surgery

Surgery may be the first option for some women. The majority of women undergoing surgery will have a mastectomy, which entails removing the entire breast. If the cancer has reduced in size after chemotherapy, then breast-conserving surgery may be a viable option.

Other treatments

Other treatments for breast cancer include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted drugs, sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB), and axillary lymph node dissection (ALND). Surgery is often followed by additional treatments based on the cancer's characteristics.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) reports that the 5-year relative survival rate for females with stage 3 breast cancer is approximately 86%, and for males, it is 84%. This rate serves as a measure of an individual's likelihood of surviving 5 years following a cancer diagnosis in comparison to someone without breast cancer.

