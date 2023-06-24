scorecardresearch
Adipurush box office collection day 8: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer sees a new low; earns Rs 3.25 cr

Adipurush box office collection day 8: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer sees a new low; earns Rs 3.25 cr

On Day 8 (June 23), the film yet again saw a dip in numbers. According to trade tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the Om Raut-directorial collected Rs 3.25 crore in India as per early estimates.

Adipurush is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues. Adipurush is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has collected over Rs 400 crore globally but the film's box office numbers continue to fall amid controversy over the poor quality of its dialogues and visual effects.

On Day 8 (June 23), the film yet again saw a dip in numbers. According to trade tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the Om Raut-directorial collected Rs 3.25 crore in India (on day 8) as per early estimates. With this, Adipurush has now earned over Rs 263 crore at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, T-Series, the studio behind the movie, on Thursday tweeted that the Prabhas-starrer had earned Rs 410 crore gross in six days.

"Adipurush", which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

In the opening weekend, the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, raced to Rs 340 crore in just three days -- Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and day three.

But the film's box office score witnessed a drastic slide as negative word of mouth spread on social media. The film earned Rs 15 crore as against Rs 35 crore on Monday and Rs 20 crore on Tuesday.

The big-budget multilingual saga has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

Adipurush is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

Published on: Jun 24, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
