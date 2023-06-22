Adipurush impact: 'Film makers now hesitant to touch another Ramayana project,' says trade analyst

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Thursday said that the controversies surrounding Prabhas-starrer Adipurush will deter film makers from announcing another movie project based on Ramayana.

He tweeted that apart from the boycott calls and criticism, the movie's box office performance will make other film makers think about attempting such an ambitious project.

"After seeing the kind of criticisms, ban demands, boycott trends and backlashes for #Adipurush, film makers are now hesitant to touch or announce another Ramayana project. Even if they somehow overcome all the above stated factors, Box Office performance will be the major worrying concern," tweeted Vijayabalan.

Even if they somehow overcome all the above stated factors, Box Office performance will be the major… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 22, 2023

Vijayabalan's tweet comes at a time when rumours have been doing rounds that Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is thinking of a big-budgeted movie based on Ramayana. Reports said Tiwari is thinking of casting Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita and Yash as Ravan.

Vijayabalan's tweet comes in the wake of box office collections of Adipurush collapsing after earning over Rs 350 crore in the first three days of its release.