Business Today
Adipurush: 'Drunk' man attacked in Hyderabad theatre for occupying 'Hanuman's seat'

A Twitter user shared the video, claiming that the incident occurred at Bhramaramba Theatre in Hyderabad. The man was accused of being drunk

  • An individual has been assaulted for occupying the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman by fellow moviegoers
  • They alleged that the man was drunk
  • Incident occurred at Bhramaramba Theatre in Hyderabad

The much-anticipated Adipurush was released on Friday in multiplexes, after weeks of promotions by the film’s crew and star cast.

In response to filmmaker Om Raut's request, theatre owners complied by reserving a seat for Lord Hanuman in all screenings of the movie based on Ramayana. Fans who attended early morning screenings observed that the designated seat was adorned with a saffron cloth, fruits, and even an idol of Lord Hanuman.

As the film gained momentum and drew a large number of fans to theatres worldwide, a video circulating on Twitter alleged that an individual has been assaulted for occupying the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman by fellow moviegoers during an early morning show. They alleged that the man was drunk.

A Twitter user shared the video, claiming that the incident occurred at Bhramaramba Theatre in Hyderabad.

(Tweet - https://twitter.com/kartheeknaaga/status/1669533089310330881 )

Director Om Raut, during a trailer event of the film, requested the film’s producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre after its release in honour of Lord Hanuman.

Raut believes that Lord Hanuman manifests his presence whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or presented, anywhere in the world.

Adipurush, a cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been filmed in both Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously. The movie features renowned actors such as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

On the first day of release, film has received mixed reviews with some viewers trolling the film for bad VFX. Film critic Taran Adarsh also gave just one and a half star and criticised Raut’s direction of the movie.

“Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS,” said Adarsh in a tweet.

Adipurush has been produced by T-series, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar along with Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair from Retrophiles, and Pramod and Vamsi from UV Creations.

Published on: Jun 16, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
