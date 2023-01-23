'Ae Watan Mere Watan' teaser Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan fails to impress

Ae Watan Mere Watan audience reactions: As soon as the teaser of Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan came out, netizens said that the movie deserved an intense actor. Users also called her out for amateurish dialogue delivery and said that it lacked impact.

A cinemagoer wrote, “Revered freedom fighter Usha Mehta deserved an intense actor. I was so amazed when concept started and so disappointed when Sara started speaking. If the entire movie has not been made, KJo must rethink about the actor or else we would’ve to watch the movie for the event and not for the acting.”

Revered freedom fighter Usha Mehta deserved an intense actor.I ws so amazed when concept started & so disappointed when Sara started speaking.

If d entire movie hs not been shot.kjo mst rethink abt the actor or else we would've to watch the movie for d event & not for d acting. — Dr. Mudita Sharma🕊️ (@DrMuditaSharma6) January 23, 2023

Another user wrote, “Sara is a sweet person but she really needs to work [on] her dialogue delivery and acting expressions cause they are pathetic in these intense scenes.”

Sara is a sweet person but she really needs to work at her dialogue delivery and acting expressions cause they are pathetic in these intense scenes. — Advait Chaitanya 🇮🇳🕉️ (@AdvaitChaitany1) January 23, 2023

Another user said how she wishes that the south Indian female superstar Nayanthara was a Bollywood actress. The user, who goes by V on Twitter wrote, “I sometimes wish Nayanthara was a Bollywood actress. Look how big production companies produce such movies with a female lead (sic).”

I sometimes wish nayanthara was a bollywood actress. Look how big production companies produce such movies with female lead🙄 https://t.co/UuVhmqpQrw — V🔑 (@Nayanfan1003) January 23, 2023

A user had a slightly sarcastic take and said that why is Karan Johar wasting his money on such a project.

The user wrote in Hindi, “ *Now Filming* Are you making the film even after listening to these dialogues? Stop it! If you hit flour with three fingers, that has more expressions than this woman’s face. Why is Johar setting fire on notes? Set up a sugar mill, there is a lot of scope in Maharashtra. Just open a crusher to make jaggery.”

*Now Filming*

ये डायलॉग डिलीवरी सुनने के बाद भी बनाए जा रहे हो? रोक दो भाई। मले आटे में 3 उंगली मार दो तो इस महिला के चहरे से अधिक भाव आ जाएँ उस पर। क्यों नोटों में आग लगा रहा है जौहर? कुछ चीनी मिल वगैरा डाले ले, बहुत स्कोप है महाराष्ट्र में। कोई कोल्हू ही खोल ले गुड़ पकाने का। https://t.co/UEHGZceufk — Pulkit Tyagi (@pulkitnpc) January 23, 2023

Set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller drama inspired by true events. It follows the journey of a college girl from Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film has been backed jointly by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Also read: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office: James Cameron's film tops $2 bn worldwide

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi lock horns as superstar vs fan in Selfiee trailer