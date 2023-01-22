Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi lock horns as superstar vs fan in Selfiee trailer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee was unveiled by the makers earlier today. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit the theatres on February 24.

"Hero number one ka fan number one… toh lafda bhi hoga ek number! Witness this unique story of a superstar and his superfan unfold, watch the #SelfieeTrailer now! #Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb," Dharma Productions tweeted.

Hero number one ka fan number one… toh lafda bhi hoga ek number!🤪

Witness this unique story of a superstar & his superfan unfold, watch the #SelfieeTrailer now!https://t.co/lZiLq7P5TU#Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb.@akshaykumar @emraanhashmi @Nushrratt — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 22, 2023

Selfiee trailer introduces us to Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar (Akshay). Emraan plays the role of an officer, Om Prakash Agarwal, who is an ardent fan of Vijay. The movie also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the female leads.

The official synopsis of Selfiee reads, "Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to obtain a new driving license, from RTO officer, Om Prakash Agarwal, a diehard fan of Vijay. A misunderstanding leads to escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the entire country."

The official trailer of Selfiee, which premiered around 2 hours back, has garnered over 15 lakh views and 2,32,000 likes on YouTube.

The release date of the film was earlier shared by Akshay Kumar and the other stars on their social media platforms.

“Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch Selfiee in cinemas on February 24,” Kumar wrote.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving Licence', which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

Interestingly, the Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi starrer will also feature a recreation of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s 1994 song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. In August last year, Hashmi had taken to his social media handles to announce the song, “28 years after the original .. The OG khiladi with the new Anari. This stare down led to a dance off. And what a dance off it was. (Haven’t stopped icing my feet ever since) #selfiee.”

The film Selfiee has been co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Also Read: 'Ready to apologise again': Anurag Kashyap reacts to Abhay Deol calling him toxic