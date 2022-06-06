After SRK tests positive for COVID-19, Mamata Banerjee wishes ‘get well soon’ 

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus after attending filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party. The Devdas actor attended the party along with his son Aryan Khan and wife Gauri Khan. Besides King Khan, the party was also attended by Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor and others, as per an India Today report.

The star-studded event was organised on May 25 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. An insider rubbished media reports suggesting that the event could be a COVID hotspot.

He said, “Karan Johar is currently shooting for Koffee with Karan and undergoing the mandatory RTPCR test. All protocols on the sets are being followed. The guests too are part of the process. The reports of almost 50 guests present at the party testing positive [are] bizarre. The party was held almost 10 days back and it is only now that Aditya Roy Kapur has confirmed of testing COVID positive.”

He added, “Most of the celebrities and guests who were part of the party have travelled for their individual commitments post the party, yet every time there is a COVID surge amid celebrities, somehow KJo’s name appears.”

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, “Just came to know that our brand ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected COVID positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!”

Shah Rukh Khan was last in the news due to the teaser release of his upcoming film with the Tamil director Atlee ‘Jawan’. The teaser features SRK in an intense avatar with bandages covering his face. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and Marathi actress Rutuja in lead roles.

This film is slated to release in five languages- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The film will be under SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment banner and will be produced by his wife Gauri Khan.