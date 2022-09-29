Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 'recall teaser' to be out today; check details here

Recall video and teaser of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Drishyam 2, sequel to the 2015 Hindi film Drishyam, will be out today. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development in a tweet.

Adarsh wrote, “AJAY DEVGN: ‘DRISHYAM 2’ FIRST LOOK POSTER+TEASER TOMORROW… First look poster of Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn… Costars Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta… Directed by Abhishek Pathak… Recall teaser tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, Devgn shared old bills and a CD -- pivotal markers in the first instalment of Drishyam. “Found some old bills today!” he said.

Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj! pic.twitter.com/fxSF3g0zv7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2022

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 will release in theatres on November 18 this year. The film is a sequel to the 2015 Nishikant Kamat-directorial Drishyam and a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal in the lead role. Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam is a thriller centred around a cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar whose life focuses on cinema and his family. His family comprises his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu essays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film.

Besides Devgn, the film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in significant roles. Akshaye Khanna, last seen in the Section 375, will also play a pivotal role in the film. Devgn and Saran will be seen reprising their roles as husband and wife– Vijay and Nandini Salgaonkar– respectively. The film has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

