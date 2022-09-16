BoycottThankGodMovie trends as netizens slam Ajay Devgn-starrer for hurting religious sentiments

Upcoming Ajay Devgn film Thank God is in the middle of boycott calls days after its trailer was released on YouTube. Netizens have sought the boycott of the film over "inappropriate depiction" of Hindu deities and hurting religious sentiments in the name of comedy. Users also said that it is time to boycott Bollywood or Hindi film industry entirely.

A user wrote, “Lord Chitragupta is considered the God of Justice. Lord Chitragupta keeps a detailed account of one’s sins and virtues, and also performs the task of punishing or rewarding human beings according to their deeds. But Thank God movie ridiculing Lord Chitragupta.”

Another user tweeted, “No action is taken against the rampant parody of Hindu deities. Hindus feel that their tolerance level is being tested. What if Hindus take the law into their hands? The Government should think ahead and make a blasphemy law now.”

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter

Boycott trend is not the only trouble ahead for Thank God as Himanshu Shrivastava of the Jaunpur civil court in Uttar Pradesh has filed a case against the makers for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Kayastha community that worships Lord Chitragupta.

As per the complaint, the trailer begins with Siddharth Malhotra’s character meeting with an accident. He meets Lord Chitragupta at a later stage who shows him the account of his deeds. Devgn, who plays the role of Chitragupta, has been accused of using “poor jokes” and “objectionable words.”

It further stated objectionable scenes were kept in order to earn profits and demanded the accused be summoned and punished as per appropriate sections of the law. Lord Chitragupta is considered as God of Justice as per ancient texts and it is also said that he keeps a record of one’s sins and positive deeds. Lord Chitragupta also punishes or rewards people as per their deeds.

The film is all set to release on October 25, 2022 in theatres near you and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu at the box office. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sunir Khetarpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, Markand Adhikari, Krishan Kumar and Ashok Thakeria. The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

