Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan on Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid actors in the world

Superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have made it to Forbes' list of the highest-paid male actors. The actors are in the company of Hollywood and international bigwigs like Will Smith, George Clooney, Jackie Chan, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. Akshay Kumar is the highest-paid Indian actor with earnings of $40.5 million last year. He is on the 7th spot on the list, while Salman Khan is on the 9th spot with earnings of $38.5 million.

Akshay Kumar has been catapulted to the seventh position by his recent films. This Bollywood star came up with a couple of socially-conscious movies including Pad Man and Toilet. Pad Man is inspired by the real life of social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who introduced low-cost sanitary napkins to rural women. Toilet, on the other hand, focuses on the importance of sanitation and eradication of open defecation in rural areas. His latest movie, Gold, released on August 15 and is running strong in theatres. Gold revolves around Tapan Das and how he puts together a team of novice hockey players for the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Akshay Kumar also endorses a host of brands including Tata and Eveready.

Salman Khan, too, has had a good last year when it comes to movies. Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and the recent Race 3, both went on to become box office hits. Salman Khan also hosts television series Dus Ka Dum that is airing its third season currently. The A-lister also endorses a range of brands including Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum.

Topping the list of highest paid actors is George Clooney, who hasn't been part of a hit for a long time. Clooney became the highest earner after his tequila company, Casamigos, was acquired by British liquor giant Diego for $700 million. He tops the list with $239 million.

Clooney is followed by everyone's favourite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with $124 million. He's recently been part of the cult movie Jumanji's latest instalment Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. On the third spot is our very own Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr with a cool $81 million. His role in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Spiderman: Homecoming shot him to the top spot.

The God of Thunder is on the fourth spot with $64.5 million. Chris Hemsworth's reprisal of Thor in Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok earned him all the moolah. With $45.5 million is Jackie Chan on the fifth spot. Chan was part of six films last year, as well as an array of endorsements.

On the sixth spot is Will Smith with earnings of $42 million. His latest movie, Bright, was released on Netflix from where he earned an estimated $20 million. Another star making the big bucks from Netflix is Adam Sandler on the eighth spot with $39.5 million. Sandler also performs live comedy that adds significantly to his income.

On the last - 10th - spot is Chris Evans aka Captain America. While he may earn less than Downey Jr. and Hemsworth, Chris Evans is still one of the highest-paid actors with $34 million.

