₹1 lakh rent for 3BHK! Bengaluru's apartment price leaves young professionals shocked

A rental listing for a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru with a monthly rent of Rs 1.1 lakh has gone viral on social media, once again highlighting the sharp rise in the city’s housing costs. The post, shared by an X user, carried a sarcastic remark: “3BHK on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore? That’s actually someone’s monthly salary.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The apartment, located at Shriram Spandhana near Embassy Golf Links (EGL) Business Park in the Domlur-Indiranagar belt, offered around 1,800 sq ft of space along with amenities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, badminton court, skating rink, landscaped gardens and a private terrace. The listing also mentioned a ₹4 lakh security deposit and around ₹6,000 in monthly maintenance charges.

3bhk on rent for 1.1L in Bangalore??? That's actually someone's monthly salary🙏 pic.twitter.com/yycK8Yeuzw — Anshika Aggarwal (@kipupwidanshika) May 26, 2026

Bengaluru Rent Prices Leave Internet Divided

The viral post has sparked wider conversations around Bengaluru’s worsening affordability crisis, especially for young professionals working in the technology and startup ecosystem.

A user on X said, "You can get dosa for 20rs and 500rs. Choose what you can afford, that’s how the world works!! There are some 3BHK with 4L/ month even in Chennai, that doesn’t mean owner looting!!"

Advertisement

A user said on X, "This is loot, anyone paying for it is a fool and not rich"

Another user commented: "You must be new here. I actually know someone whose rent difference between this and their rent is higher than my total rent. Bangalore is not a small town. It's a tier 1 city considerably bigger n more expensive than the '4 metros'(sic)"

Real estate data of Bengaluru

Real estate data shows the trend is not isolated. According to Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific office market report, Bengaluru recorded the fastest growth in prime office rents across the region in Q1 2026, with rents rising 14% year-on-year. At the same time, Bengaluru continues to lead India’s office leasing market.

Advertisement

This commercial expansion is directly impacting residential rentals. ANAROCK data shows Bengaluru’s residential market remained strong in Q1 2026, with north and east Bengaluru witnessing sharp growth in housing demand. Analysts say premium micro-markets near tech parks are facing supply shortages, pushing landlords to raise rents aggressively.

High rental costs in Bengaluru

Localities close to major office hubs such as EGL, Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and Koramangala have seen excessive rental increases since companies intensified return-to-office policies.

Rental growth has been particularly steep in IT corridors. As per ANAROCK, average rents in areas like Sarjapur Road surged as much as 76% over the last three years.