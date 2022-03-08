Alia Bhatt all set to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite the 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot in a Netflix film titled Heart of Stone. Besides Bhatt, the Tom Harper-directorial also stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, with other cast members are yet to be confirmed. This development was confirmed by Netflix India in an Instagram post.



The post read, “Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!!) that Alia Bhatt is going to be in Heart of Stone!”



Gadot will play a deadly spy Rachel Stone in the upcoming Netflix movie while the role given to Bhatt is not yet known. Gadot is the only woman standing between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous—asset. She has started the shooting of the film.

The film has been written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and has been bankrolled by Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Not much is known about the plot of the film as of now.



In 2021, Alia Bhatt signed up with William Morris Endeavour (WME), an American talent agency to pursue her Hollywood dreams. WME represents talents like Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey, and Charlize Theron among others.

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film enters Rs 100 cr club

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Salute ditches theatre release; to release on SonyLIV