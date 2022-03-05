Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film enters Rs 100 cr club

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone worldwide in just its first week of release.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25 and had earned Rs 10.5 crore in India on its opening day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of a young woman, Gangubai, who ran brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura and is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Worldwide Box Office Collection

So far, Gangubai Kathiawadi has minted a whopping Rs 108.3 crores at the worldwide box office, according to data shared by Bhansali Production, the makers of the film. "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU," wrote Bhansali Production in a Twitter post announcing the achievement.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Domestic Box Office Collection

At the domestic box office, Gangubai Kathiawadi has minted Rs 68.93 crores in its first week, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. #GangubaiKathiawadi scores a fantastic total in Week 1… Emerges third highest grossing film in *Week 1* - after #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm - post pandemic times [data in next tweet]… Faces two new opponents [#TheBatman, #Jhund], hence Weekend 2 biz is very crucial," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

"#GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr, Thu 5.40 cr. Total: ? 68.93 cr. #India biz," he added.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bhatt portrays the role of Gangubai, who was the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is a biographical crime drama, is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

