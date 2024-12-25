'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 20: Allu Arjun's blockbuster becomes first Hindi film to begin a Rs 700 cr club

In a remarkable achievement, Allu Arjun's action-drama Pushpa 2: The Rule has set a new benchmark at the Indian box office. The film, directed by Sukumar, has not only become the highest-grossing Hindi film but has also initiated the Rs 700 crore club, amassing an impressive Rs 701.65 crore by the end of its 20th day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film has also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in total earnings across all languages, solidifying its status as a major blockbuster. As of Tuesday, Day 20, Pushpa 2 has reached a worldwide collection of Rs 1625.31 crore, making it the third Indian film to achieve this remarkable feat, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Despite new releases, Pushpa 2 continues to be the first choice of preference among audiences, as Allu Arjun starrer goes past ₹1625 cr milestone mark globally.



Joining the ranks of SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2, which held the Rs 1,000 crore title for over seven years, Pushpa 2 has now positioned itself among the elite. Other films, including KGF: Chapter 2 and the first Pushpa, have come close but failed to surpass Baahubali 2’s monumental collection.

The film's success continues to soar, particularly after a strong performance in its third weekend. On Day 20 alone, Pushpa 2 garnered approximately Rs 14.25 crore (net) in India, with breakdowns showing Rs 2.35 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 11.5 crore from Hindi, and smaller amounts from Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

As of now, the film's total net collection in India stands at around Rs 1,089.85 crore. This includes Rs 312.05 crore from the Telugu version, a staggering Rs 701.65 crore from Hindi, and Rs 54.65 crore from Tamil, alongside Rs 7.44 crore from Kannada and Rs 14.06 crore from Malayalam.

The film's box office business is likely to see a boost on the Christmas holiday as Barry Jenkins-directorial Mufasa: The Lion King has underwhelmed at the box office. Within 5 days of its release, the film is struggling to cross Rs 50 crore at the domestic ticket counters.

Mufasa: The Lion King has raked in a total of around Rs 45 crore on its fifth day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia struggling to sustain his smuggling business amid continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.