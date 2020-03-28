Amid lockdown, SRK's Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi to make comeback: When & where to watch

Amid 21-day lockdown, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Circus (1989) is all set to make a comeback on Doordarshan after almost 30 years. This series was directed by Aziz Mirza and introduced the King of Bollywood to the world. DD National took to Twitter to announce that the show will start airing from 8pm on Sunday.

Circus was directed by Aziz Mirza and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron director, late Kundan Shah. The show featured veterans like Renuka Shahane and actor-director Ashutosh Gowariker in significant roles.

Circus, however, is not the only show to be rerun during lockdown. Rajit Kapur's detective show Byomkesh Bakshi is also being retelecast. The first episode was telecast on March 28 at 11am. The iconic detective show from the 90s is based on famous Bengali novel created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. This gem from a bygone era was telecast from 1993 to 1997 originally.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Friday that the epic shows - Ramayana and Mahabharat --will be retelecast from March 28. The first episodes of both these classics from 80s were re-run on DD National and DD Bharati, respectively. The second episode of Ramayana and Mahabharat will be re-run at 9pm and 7pm, respectively.