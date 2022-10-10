Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Fans go crazy as they share movie clips from Big B's iconic performances

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will turn 80 tomorrow, i.e. on October 11, 2022. Ahead of Big B's birthday, the Film Heritage Foundation has curated a list of his iconic films which are screened at several theatres across the country. R Balki, the filmmaker who gave Amitabh Bachchan Paa and Cheenikum films, has invited all industry friends to be a part of the films screening which will be hosted at a Juhu theatre tonight.

Meanwhile the fans are sharing clips of their favourite Amitabh Bachchan movies remembering the younger roles of Shahenshah of Bollywood.

Arjun Prabhu watched Big B's 'Don' and shared his experience on Twitter. He wrote, "Watching DON on the Big Screen in Mumbai. @SrBachchan is pure magic ! Audience is clapping & whistling at Amitabh’s & Pran’s dialogues & dancing along the songs ! Only a true superstar like Amitabh Bachchan can generate such magic & response !"

Watching DON on the Big Screen in Mumbai. @SrBachchan is pure magic ! Audience is clapping & whistling at Amitabh’s & Pran’s dialogues & dancing along the songs ! Only a true superstar like Amitabh Bachchan can generate such magic & response ! #AmitabhBachchan #PVR #Don pic.twitter.com/UQ8p6JuOKH — Arjun Prabhu (@arjunprabhu) October 8, 2022

Samira Sood shared the starting clip from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. She said, "WHAT A MOOD! Watching my all-time favourite movie on the big screen for the first time, with an audience of old and young that clapped, laughed, whooped every five minutes & sang every song & we all knew every dialogue - truly special."

WHAT A MOOD! Watching my all-time favourite movie on the big screen for the first time, with an audience of old and young that clapped, laughed, whooped every five minutes & sang every song & we all knew every dialogue - truly special. @SrBachchan @FHF_Official #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/KnzlB3cZow — Samira Sood (@samirasood) October 9, 2022

Sharing a still from Bachchan's Deewar on Twitter, SimRaaj Fernkaar wrote, "Look at those eyes and the intensity Not a single actor over the years could match that persona. Bina dialogue, aankhon ki geherayi se hi gussa prakat kar diya aur gaali bhi. The power of the Bachchan !!"

Not a single actor over the years could match that persona. Bina dialogue, aankhon ki geherayi se hi gussa prakat kar diya aur gaali bhi 😃 The power of the Bachchan !! #Deewar #PVR #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/B4zgc3GM11 — SimRaaj Fernkaar (@simbytz) October 3, 2022

At present Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Goodbye is running in the theatres. The star cast of this Vikas Bahl directorial includes Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam, and Pavail Gulati. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Uunchai, which will release on November 11. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film will also star Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. The film is produced under the Rajshri Productions banner.

