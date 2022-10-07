GodFather box office day 2: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan-film rakes in Rs 69 cr globally

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starrer film GodFather is having a dream run at the box office. GodFather has collected Rs 69 crores at the global box office in two days. The film raked in around Rs 31 crore on Thursday and Rs 38 crore on Wednesday, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala wrote, “TERRIFIC Day 2 for GodFather. Second day worldwide gross Rs 31 crore. Total two days worldwide gross Rs 69 crore plus. Going super solid with tremendous word of mouth everywhere.”

He said in another tweeted, “GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a worldwide gross of Rs 38 crore on its first day! Keeping the talk, holiday season and especially MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi’s rage in mind it would turn out to be a sensation at the box office in coming days.”

TERRIFIC Day 2 for #GodFather



2nd day WW gross : 31 CR

Total 2 days WW gross : 69 CR+



Going Super Solid with tremendous WOM everywhere #BlockbusterGodfather @KChiruTweets @KonidelaPro @SuperGoodFilms_ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 7, 2022 #GodFather has opened up BIG at the box office with a WW Gross of 38Cr on its First Day!



Keeping the talk, Holiday season and especially the MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Rage in mind it would turn out to be Sensation at the box office in coming days 👍🏻💥#BlockbusterGodFather — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2022

GodFather is the Telugu remake of the 2019 Mohanlal film Lucifer. The film focuses on the events that follow the death of Andhra Pradesh CM PKR and the entry of Brahma or GodFather, a mysterious man, into the scene. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan, Satyadev Kancharana, MuralI Mohan, Puri Jagannadh and Samuthirakani in significant roles. Salman Khan is essaying an extended cameo role in the film.

GodFather released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra on October 5 in Telugu and Hindi. It has been distributed by Konidela Production Company and PVR Pictures inside India and Sarigama Cinemas through Phars FIlm overseas.

2019 film Lucifer is also based on the same set of events. Its cast comprises actors like Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Indrajith Sukumaran and Saikumar. This film is available on Amazon Prime Video with subtitles.

