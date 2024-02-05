Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to perform at Ambanis' Jamnagar residence

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to grace the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani with a performance. The celebrations for this high-profile union are scheduled from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The pair, seen at the Mumbai airport this morning, have jetted off to Gujarat for pre-wedding festivities and dance rehearsals. They are set to deliver a captivating and joyous dance performance during the couple's celebration, India Today quoted sources as saying.

After a pre-wedding invitation card surfaced online a few weeks ago, a video from a Ranbir Kapoor fan club showcasing Ranbir and Alia Bhatt at the Ambani's Jamnagar residence is now circulating. A source told India Today that the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika are scheduled to kick off on March 1 and continue until March 8.

“We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani,” the couple's invitation which was shared last month read.

Radhika Merchant, engaged to Anant Ambani, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She is well-known for her classical dance skills, having trained in Bharatnatyam under Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika's engagement to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has been a long-standing one, with Radhika being a familiar face at Ambani family events.

Anant Ambani, with an estimated net worth of around $40 billion, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. He serves as a board member of Reliance Retail Ventures and contributes significantly to the company's growth and expansion.

Anant and Radhika became engaged during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana, symbolized by the distribution of coriander seeds and jaggery to guests, marks the engagement in Gujarati weddings. The bride, accompanied by her family, brings sweets and gifts to the groom's house. During the ceremony, the couple exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family.

The upcoming wedding of Radhika and Anant is poised to be a grand affair, with the presence of Ranbir and Alia only adding to the star-studded celebration. As the couple embarks on their journey of togetherness, they have already received blessings during their roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

