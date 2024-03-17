'And friend': Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reveals why he is so famous on social media

Social media star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on Saturday explained why he is such a phenomenon on Instagram. The social media sensation said that he is so famous not because of a pose or the work he does on himself as he previously stated in many interviews.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2024, Orry described himself as the 'and friend' of many celebrities. He added that there are not many 'and friends' who are famous.

Related Articles

"Now, I can lie to you and say that I am famous because I have a pose or because of the work I do on myself. The reason that he really brought me into the limelight is because I am the famous 'and friend'. There are not many 'and friends' that are famous," he said.

Awatramani explained that he built upon the tag no one ever wanted for themselves. He further said that being an 'and friend' is a full-time job, thus, making him the recurring face in many pictures.

"There is no Janhvi Kapoor and friend, and the 'and friend' that is famous. The tag that no one ever wanted is the tag I built upon. Proudly being the 'and friend'. It is a full-time job. So, I am the recurring face in all the pictures," he added.

He said the phenomenon is about him and he is the 'and friend'. He added that there are variables but the 'and friend' stayed. "It's about me. I am the 'and friend'. This is the story and the journey of the 'and friend'. They are the variables and the 'and friend' stayed. There is one recurring face in all the photos and that is me," Orry further noted.

Orry counts celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and Ananya Panday among his close friends. He has also been cited at events related to the Ambani family such as the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat's Jamnagar.