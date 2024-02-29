Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy after 6 yrs of marriage, delivery due in Sept 2024

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to become parents soon. The couple are pregnant with their first child and Deepika is likely in her second trimester. Her delivery is due in September this year, India Today reported.

The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post reading, "September 2024", surrounded by doodles of baby clothing and balloons.

Industry colleagues like Vikrant Massey, Shreya Ghoshal, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Aahana Kumra and Angad Bedi congratulated the couple on the fantastic news.

Speculations that Padukone may be pregnant hit a flashpoint after observations that she reportedly hid her midriff while wearing a glittering saree on the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) red carpet recently.

Before this, the couple was in the news for their candid conversation with filmmaker and producer Karan Johar on the show Koffee with Karan 8. During this episode, Deepika Padukone spoke about the time she and Ranveer Singh were dating.

"I was single and he just came out of the relationship. I wanted to be single for a while because I had come out of a couple of difficult relationships," she said. The couple said that during the starting phase of dating, they were still allowed to see other people but Padukone "would always go back to him."

Deepika also mentioned that there was no commitment as such before Ranveer proposed to her. Singh, on the other hand, said that he knew Padukone was "the one" within six months of dating.

Deepika Padukone on starting a family

Padukone had also spoken about starting her family in January this year. "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family," Padukone told Vogue.

She further talked about the values she and Ranveer would want to inculcate in their children. The couple tied the knot in twin wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15 in 2018 in Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh movies

Deepika Padukone has had a great box office run with hits like Pathaan, Jawan and Fighter in her kitty. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in the much-appreciated Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen sharing the screen space in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again.