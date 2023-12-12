scorecardresearch
Harsh Goenka wants Narayana Murthy and Orry to converse about 70-hour work week; netizens say 'popcorn ready'

In a post on X, Goenka playfully requested someone to organise a dialogue between Narayana Murthy and Orry

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Tuesday took to X to suggest that a conversation should happen between Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and social media influencer Orry on the topic of a 70-hour work week.

In a post on X, Goenka playfully requested someone to organise a dialogue between Narayana Murthy and Orry, injecting humor into the ongoing discussions about work hours and work-life balance.

"Can someone please organize a conversation between Narayana Murthy and Orry on the need of a 70 hour working week! 😀," Harsh Goenka wrote on X.

Murthy, during a recent interaction, suggested that young Indians should be willing to work 70 hours a week, which translates to 12 hours per day for a six-day workweek.

The statement by Murthy advocating for a 70-hour work week for Indian youth to propel the nation's economic growth had ignited a fierce debate with many supporting it while vociferously opposing  long working hours.

Recently, an interview featuring Orry went viral on X wherein he can be seen saying that since he is living, he is a liver. "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver," the social media sensation can be seen saying in the now-viral video. 

The post by Goenka triggered discussions on social media, with users sharing their opinions on the idea of an extended work week. 

"Murthy: You should work 70 hrs working per week Orry: No...7 hrs per week..!," a user wrote. Another one commented, "🤣🤣🤣 This is like asking someone to synchronize NaMo and RaGa working hours. One works for 16 hours a day, and the other for 25 minutes (Gulam Nabi Azad)"

"It will be a debate on working 70 hours vs working few seconds (for selfies). Who is ready for it???🙊🙉🙈," a third user wrote. 

"OMG, I'd love to see that debate! Popcorn ready!," a fourth user wrote. "A 7mins talk at least 😀 He will then become a talker," another one commented. A user said, "Mr. Murthy will need to be admitted in ICU post the conversation with Orry."

"They might end up killing the organiser," another one wrote.

Also Read: 'Explain biggest money heist since 1947': Congress targets Adani to take a dig at PM Modi

Published on: Dec 12, 2023, 9:48 PM IST
