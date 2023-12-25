Arbaaz Khan marries makeup artist Shura Khan in private ceremony; Lulia Vantur, Raveena Tandon among attendees

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Sunday married makeup artist Shura Khan in a private ceremony held at his sister Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. The wedding was graced by Arbaaz Khan's family-- brothers Salman and Sohail Khan as well as his parents Salim and Salma Khan. Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan also attended the wedding.

Sharing the pictures from his wedding on Instagram, the actor wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on (sic)!"

Among those who also were in attendance were Lulia Vantur as well as actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, known for songs like Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jugni from Cocktail, performed at Arbaaz Khan's big day.

"Congraulations dearest Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan. Lots of love and duas for the both of you. Loved performing for your most precious day with lots of love, warmth and music in the air (sic)," Kaur said in an Instagram post from the event.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora gave the wedding ceremony a skip. Hours after Arbaaz Khan married Shura Khan, Arora was seen attending the midnight Christmas mass with her family. Arbaaz met Shura Khan on the sets of the actor's new film Patna Shukla.

As per Shura's social media, she is a Bollywood make-up artist and has worked with Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani. Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before getting officially divorced in May 2017. The two share a son named Arhaan. The actress, known most popularly for her performance in the Dil Se song Chaiyya Chaiyya, is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

