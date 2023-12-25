'Salaar' box office collection day 3: Prabhas-starrer film crosses Rs 200 crore in India

'Salaar' box office day 3: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer commercial actioner Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire saw a rise in its box office collections on Sunday. Salaar made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day and went onto mint Rs 56.35 crore on its first Saturday. The film is estimated to have further made a total of around Rs 61 crore on its first Sunday, as per initial estimates. With this, the Prabhas-led film is estimated to have collected a total of around Rs 208.05 crore.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire reported stellar theatre occupancy across all its shows on Sunday. The film's Telugu shows reported an overall 73.64 per cent occupancy whereas its Kannada shows logged an overall 65.01 per cent occupancy on Sunday. Besides, the film's Hindi shows logged an overall 48.27 per cent occupancy on the same day. The film's Tamil and Malayalam reported an overall 31.88 per cent and an overall 38.37 per cent occupancy respectively on Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's box office numbers and advance booking trends, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said in a post on X formerly Twitter, "Salaar is on fire in the Hindi belt! In the last one hour, the film sold 43k tickets. There is a 25 per cent growth today and advance bookings are coming for tomorrow Christmas Day as well!"

#SalaarCeaseFire is on fire in the Hindi belt! In the last one hour, the film sold 43k tickets. There is a 25% growth today and advance bookings are coming for tomorrow Christmas Day as well! #SalaarCeaseFire #Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/WZhOI6TMWC — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 24, 2023

At the national multiplex chains, Salaar sold a total of more than 18.84 lakh tickets from 12,681 shows. The Prabhas-led film sold a total of 1.89 lakh tickets worth Rs 7.11 crore across PVR chains and more than 1.45 lakh tickets worth Rs 5.12 crore across Inox chains. Salaar further sold 77,969 tickets worth around Rs 2.82 crore across Cinepolis chains, as per film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

The film saw great response in its advance bookings for the fourth day. Around 6.15 lakh tickets worth Rs 13.64 crore across 15,745 shows all over India were sold for Christmas Day. Of this, the film's Telugu and Hindi 2D shows sold around 4.13 lakh tickets and 1.24 lakh tickets respectively. This was followed by Malayalam (14,805 tickets), Kannada (12,320 tickets) and Tamil (48,978 tickets) 2D shows respectively.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on two friends who end up becoming arch-rivals due to the turn of events. Backed by Hombale Films, the film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand and Easwari Rao in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Also Read: 'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film on a rampage, makes Rs 295.7 crore in 2 days

Also Read: 'Dunki' worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 157 cr in 3 days