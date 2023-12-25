'Dunki' box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 100 cr in India, expected to cash-in on Christmas holiday

'Dunki' day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki saw a jump in its box office collections as the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India on Sunday. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film made Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day, Rs 20.12 crore on its first Friday, Rs 25.61 crore on its first Saturday and is estimated to have minted around Rs 31.50 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection is estimated to have reached around Rs 106.43 crore. The film is likely to have seen a rise of around 25 per cent on Sunday, thus, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

At the national multiplex chains, Dunki sold over 9.46 lakh tickets from 10,465 shows across the country. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film sold more than 1.74 lakh tickets worth around Rs 9.12 crore in PVR chains and more than 1.36 lakh tickets worth around Rs 6.69 crore across Inox chains. Dunki further sold 71,701 tickets worth around Rs 3.56 crore across Cinepolis chains, as per film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Dunki is also likely to score good numbers on Christmas Day given the solid word of mouth backing the film. A lion's share of the film's box office business is driven by multiplexes and family audiences coming in good numbers.

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has an overall 49.67 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows. Regions that contributed to the film's occupancy are Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Lucknow, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

After achieving this feat, Dunki has set multiple records at the box office. It is not only the 116th Hindi movie to cross Rs 100 crore in India but also the tenth movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead to do so. The superstar's other movies to achieve this feat are Pathaan, Jawan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Raees, Dilwale, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ra.One and Don 2: The Chase Continues.

Dunki is also the fourth Rajkumar Hirani film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office after PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. It is also the third Taapsee Pannu film to achieve this feat.

#Dunki: 100 Cr India Net In 4 Days💥



👉 116th Hindi Movie☑️

👉 10th For #ShahRukhKhan☑️

👉 4th For #RajkumarHirani☑️

👉 3rd For #TaapseePannu ☑️ — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) December 24, 2023

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film focuses on 'donkey flight' or 'dunki', a backdoor entry technique used by immigrants to enter countries like the US, the UK and Canada. The film also puts the spotlight on the lives of the individuals who choose to enter these countries using the illegal route. Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 21, a day ahead of Prabhas-led Salaar.

Also Read: 'Dunki' worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints Rs 157 cr in 3 days

Also Read: 'Salaar' box office collection day 3: Prabhas-starrer film crosses Rs 200 crore in India