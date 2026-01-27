Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he will continue making music independently

Indian music star Arijit Singh has announced that he is retiring from playback singing and will no longer take on new assignments in films. However, he clarified that he will continue to make music independently.

Singh shared the announcement in a long Instagram post, thanking fans for their support over the years.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and, in the future, will continue learning and doing more on my own as a small artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have some pending commitments and will finish them, so you may get some releases this year. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music,” Singh wrote.

The singer also confirmed that he will honour his existing commitments, and some pending songs may still be released later this year.

Singh’s decision has surprised fans and members of the music industry, triggering widespread reactions and discussion on social media. He emphasised that he is not quitting music entirely but is shifting his focus towards independent creation and personal artistic growth.

Born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, Arijit Singh has been one of India’s most prominent playback singers for over a decade. He began his musical journey after participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Hindi film playback debut with “Phir Mohabbat” from Murder 2 (2011).

He rose to nationwide fame with “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 (2013), which became a chart-topping hit and earned him major awards. Over the years, Singh has delivered several popular songs, including “Channa Mereya”, “Binte Dil” and “Kesariya”, which remain staples of contemporary Bollywood music.

Apart from playback singing, Singh has also worked as a composer, music producer and instrumentalist. He has received numerous honours, including National Film Awards and multiple Filmfare Awards. In 2025, he was conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to the arts.

Known for his soulful voice and emotional connection with listeners, Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing marks a significant shift in his career. However, fans can still expect new music from the artist as he explores independent and more personal creative paths.