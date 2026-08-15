'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer Twitter review: ‘Doom may be bigger than Thanos,' say netizens on Robert Downey Jr's look in upcoming Marvel film

For longtime comic-book fans, there are plenty of details to pause, rewind and decode. For the Gen Z MCU crowd, meanwhile, Doom is already looking like the ultimate final boss energy.

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Avengers: Doomsday trailer review

One user wrote, "That tagline..“He used to be different.”..is a perfect, chilling hint at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. It plays on our memory of him as Tony Stark and reframes him as someone colder, more calculating, and deeply personal to the heroes !!"

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That tagline..“He used to be different.”..is a perfect, chilling hint at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. It plays on our memory of him as Tony Stark and reframes him as someone colder, more calculating, and deeply personal to the heroes !! — Mohsin Husain (@mohsin049) August 15, 2026

Second user wrote, "#Doomsday doom is going to be the biggest villian ever and may outshines Thanos the great too , he has more aura than thanos and all avengers combined 😳 just waiting for him to arrive and shatter every records"

#Doomsday doom is going to be the biggest villian ever and may outshines Thanos the great too , he has more aura than thanos and all avengers combined 😳 just waiting for him to arrive and shatter every records https://t.co/9s2zWXhZtU — Random guy (@ujjwal_pan99103) August 15, 2026

Third user wrote, "I mean what kind of aura farming is Dr. Doom doing in the Avengers Doomsday trailer "

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I mean what kind of aura farming is Dr. Doom doing in the Avengers Doomsday trailer 😭 pic.twitter.com/XjRyYIyYCs — Arkav (@arkavx) August 15, 2026

Another user wrote, "Hell Answers To Me For I Am DOOM”

“Hell Answers To Me For I Am DOOM” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bg3s3zmi82 — JJ 😈 (@KingJordan_57) August 15, 2026

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Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

The most important names in Avengers: Doomsday include Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the MCU in a completely new role, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The Fantastic Four will be led by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The film will also feature major X-Men icons, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Other key MCU names include Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright and Simu Liu, making Doomsday one of Marvel’s biggest crossover events yet.