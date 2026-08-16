‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’: Day 2 numbers are out and Emraan Hashmi’s film has a ₹36.5 crore advantage

‘Awarapan 2’ box office collection Day 2

‘Awarapan 2’ saw a 53.4% rise in its India net collection on Day 2, moving from ₹22.00 crore on Friday to ₹33.75 crore on Saturday. The film recorded the collection across 10,496 shows.

With this, the Nitin Kakkar directorial has collected ₹55.75 crore net in India so far. Its India gross stands at ₹66.90 crore, while the overseas collection has reached ₹6.00 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection currently stands at ₹72.90 crore.

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The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya and Suvinder Vicky. The romantic drama has a runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes and carries a U/A certification. The sequel brings together romance, action, crime and drama as it continues the ‘Awarapan’ franchise.

‘Batwara 1947’ box office collection Day 2

‘Batwara 1947’ recorded a bigger percentage jump on its second day, with its collection increasing 134.8% from ₹5.75 crore on Day 1 to ₹13.50 crore on Day 2. The film registered the collection across 8,071 shows.

The film has now collected ₹19.25 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at ₹22.91 crore, while its overseas gross has reached ₹3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at ₹26.41 crore.

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Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, ‘Batwara 1947’ is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947 and follows its impact on individuals and families. The period drama stars Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. It has a runtime of around 2 hours 25 minutes and carries an A certificate.

‘Awarapan 2’ vs ‘Batwara 1947’: Day 2 comparison

While ‘Batwara 1947’ recorded the bigger percentage growth on Day 2, ‘Awarapan 2’ remained well ahead in actual earnings. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer added ₹33.75 crore on Saturday, compared with ₹13.50 crore for ‘Batwara 1947’.

After two days, ‘Awarapan 2’ has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India, while ‘Batwara 1947’ is yet to reach ₹20 crore. The gap between the two films now stands at ₹36.50 crore in India net collections.