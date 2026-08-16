LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 16: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

MUST READ | Govt may charge LPG, natural gas users to fund $42 billion strategic fuel reserve: Report

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram Advertisement 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 16

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,738 Bengaluru 2,821 Hyderabad 2,985 Mumbai 2,691.50 Chennai 2,906 Kolkata 2,872.50 Jaipur 2,765.50 Noida 2,738 Gurugram 2,755 Chandigarh 2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 16

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 16

Cities Advertisement Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi, in a written reply to lawmakers, said Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. He stated that the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, was ₹188 per cylinder in August.

Gopi added that the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on household cooking gas sold at below-market rates, though the payments come with a lag. He said the government paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing some dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27, but pending LPG dues to state retailers still stood at more than ₹59,000 crore as of July 31.

DON'T MISS | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report

LPG consumption fell more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month as shortages pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas and more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene.

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As per reports, the government has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15 per cent of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts. India is also looking to raise this share to as much as a quarter by 2027. Earlier this year, India arranged its first-ever US term supplies, contracting about 2.2 million tonnes, or 10 per cent of its total LPG imports.

Executives from the three refiners are currently in the US negotiating supply deals, and the three state refiners plan to issue a joint tender for US LPG after evaluating potential suppliers and offers