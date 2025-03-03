'Becoming IAS easier than filmmaking': Sandeep Reddy Vanga attacks Vikas Divyakirti on 'Movies like Animal...' comment

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said in a recent interview that making movies is way difficult compared to becoming an IAS officer. Vanga said that a person can crack IAS by dedicating a few years of his life and studying books but this is not the case in filmmaking.

"I feel that, he is an IAS officer, he studied to become one. What I think is, go to Delhi, get enrolled in an institute, give 2-3 years of your life, you can crack IAS. There will be a limited amount of books, right? You will study 1,500 books... you can crack IAS. I'll give you in writing. There is no course, there is no teacher that can make you a filmmaker and a writer," Vanga said.

During the interview, the filmmaker mentioned that Divyakirti talked about Animal as if Vanga had done a crime by making the film. "The way he sounded, the way he was saying, it was literally, mujhe laga ki kuch criminal kaam kiya maine (I felt as if I had committed a crime)."

He was replying to UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti's criticism of Animal, the 2023 blockbuster film featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role.

While talking about the blockbuster film, Divyakirti had said on Neelesh Misra's Slow Interview series that a film such as Animal takes the society back by 10 years and that such movies should not be made.

"A film like Animal takes our society back by 10 years. A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on the son of a wealthy industrialist who undergoes a transformation as he seeks revenge against those who attacked his father.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Saurabh Sachdeva in significant roles. Despite its criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny, Animal did wonders at the box office.

In India, the film earned a total of ₹660 crore in terms of gross box office collections. The film's worldwide box office earnings stacked up to ₹915 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.