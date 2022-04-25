Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on Netflix tomorrow; details here

Alia Bhatt-starrer biographical crime drama flick Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for its OTT release on Netflix on April 26 and will also be available in Telugu apart from Hindi. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on February 25.

Besides Bhatt, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film also premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival prior to its theatrical release on February 25. The latest Bhansali directorial raked in around Rs 130 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

The movie is reportedly based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi. The Alia Bhatt film charts the journey of Gangubai, who eloped with her boyfriend to become a movie star.

Her boyfriend betrayed her and pushed her into prostitution. Post this, she became the owner of a brothel in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai and is also known to have contacts with politicians and underworld criminals.

She soon came to be known as the Mafia Queen of Bombay and wanted to improve the living conditions of the women of her community.

