Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on Netflix on Apr 26 

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on Netflix on April 26 (Tuesday). Netflix confirmed the development in an Instagram post.

Netflix shared a glimpse of the latest Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial and wrote, "Dekho dekho apna chand Netflix pe aaraha hai. #Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives on April 26th."

The film, based on the life and times of Gangubai, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, will also be available in Telugu apart from Hindi, according to Netflix. The film raked in approximately Rs 130 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

The story of the film is reportedly based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai based on Gangubai. The Bhansali-directorial encompasses the life of Gangubai, who came from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner.

Her partner reportedly betrayed her and pushed her into prostitution. Post this, she became the owner of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura and is also known to have contacts with underworld criminals and politicians.

Besides Bhatt, the film features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles. Prior to its theatrical release on February 25, the Alia Bhatt-starrer was also premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival.

