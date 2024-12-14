Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan's film set for digital release on this date; Check details

Following its successful theatrical release on November 1, 2024, fans of Kartik Aaryan are eagerly anticipating the digital premiere of the horror-comedy blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios and directed by Anees Bazmee; the film has garnered significant box office success, grossing Rs 311.07 crores in India and Rs 78 crores internationally, totalling Rs 389.07 crores worldwide, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film features a captivating blend of suspense, humour, and drama, showcasing stellar performances from a talented cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav alongside Aaryan and Balan. The storyline revolves around paranormal events tied to Balan's iconic character, Manjulika, with Aaryan portraying the fearless and witty Rooh Baba, who navigates a romantic subplot with Meera.

The OTT premiere day

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to stream on Netflix starting January 2025, although the exact release date has yet to be confirmed. Originally slated for a December debut, the release was postponed, heightening anticipation among viewers eager to experience the film from home.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the movie in a review on X, stating, “Entertainment ka bada dhamaka... Horror + Comedy + Terrific Suspense... #KartikAaryan [excellent] - #AneesBazmee combo hits it out of the park... #MadhuriDixit + #VidyaBalan wowsome,” awarding it a four-star rating. The film has received a 'UA' certification from the censor board and runs for 2 hours and 38 minutes.

The appeal of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lies in its unique mix of spooks and laughs. Fans were drawn by Vidya Balan’s cameo as Manjulika, 17 years after her iconic performance, as well as Kartik Aaryan’s quirky portrayal of Rooh Baba. The film’s USP, balancing horror and comedy, has helped it sustain interest despite mid-week dips.

Singham Again, powered by Ajay Devgn’s return as Bajirao Singham, saw a steady start but has since slowed. Despite its action sequences and the appeal of a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, the film has struggled to regain early momentum.

Globally, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed Rs 400 crore, cementing its status as a crowd favourite. With both films nearing a month in theatres, the battle may ultimately come down to which can sustain viewership as new releases approach.