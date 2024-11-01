'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' X review: 'Kartik Aaryan delivers career best performance,' say netizens; give thumbs up to Madhuri-Vidya scenes

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy, hit theatres all over the country on Friday, with first shows beginning as early as 7 am. As the film's first day first shows got over, moviegoers and Kartik Aaryan fans could not wait to share their takes on X (formerly Twitter).

While some users backed Kartik Aaryan for his performance as Rooh Baba, others were in awe of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit for pulling it off with swag. Some moviegoers, however, were left disappointed with the film and said that the content was below par.

Top user reactions on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With BB3, Kartik Aaryan has his widest overseas release ever. The film has released across over 2,000 screens in 1,550 theatres spanning across 65 countries.

Directed by Welcome fame Anees Bazmee, the film focuses on a fraudster who takes on a case at a haunted castle, unravelling a plot involving mysterious plots. The film features Kartik Aaryan reprise his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Vidya Balan as Manjulika from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The film also features an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.