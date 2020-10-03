Bigg Boss Season 14 premiere today: List of participants, where to watch live stream

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday on Colors TV with Salman Khan as the host. The Dabanng actor recently shared a picture from the sets in Mumbai's Film City. The 14th season of Bigg Boss will be aired at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday and at 10: 30 pm from Monday to Friday.

Bigg Boss 14 participants

This year's Bigg Boss will feature singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, the controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, Sara Gurpal, singer Rahul Vaidya, actress Nikki Tamboli, TV actors and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Shardul Pandit, Kkavyanjali actor Eijaz Khan, Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Nishant Malkani, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Pavitra Punia and Dil se Dil Tak actor Jasmin Bhasin as contestants.

Contestants entered the house on October 1. Due to COVID-19, Bigg Boss 14 participants were quarantined at a hotel before entering the Bigg Boss house. They had to take COVID-19 tests before and after quarantine.

Bigg Boss 14 live stream

Bigg Boss will stream on Voot Select app. While the viewers can watch Bigg Boss on Voot, you will need to subscribe to Voot Select. You can also visit the Voot website to catch the latest Bigg Boss episodes. Jio and Airtel subscribers can watch Bigg Boss 14 episodes' live stream on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

Bigg Boss 14 house

This year's BB house has some special features. The BB house comprises a shopping mall, a theatre, a restaurant and a spa apart from the regular offerings.

