Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan teases fans, shares picture from set ahead of Oct 3 premiere

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has teased his fans about the new season Bigg Boss 14 by sharing a picture from the sets. The reality show will get aired on Saturday 9 pm.

Salman Khan, who has hosted Big Boss since 2010, posted a picture of himself in black shirt and pant and a balck-coloured face mask. He captioned it as, "BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...".

Just a few days back, Salman Khan revealed the names of Bigg Boss 14's first contestant--Jaan Kumar Sanu. In a video chat Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and former contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were seen giving Sanu tips to Sanu.



Colors TV, on which Bigg Boss 14 will air, also gave us a tour of the mall, theatre, spa and restaurant built inside the house for the contestants.

Bigg Boss, based on the format of Big Brother, was first aired in India in 2006. The season 1 was hosted by actor Arshad Warsi. Big Brother winner Shilpa Shetty was the host for the second season. Amitabh Bachchan had hosted Bigg Boss season 3.

Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status

Also read: When Abhishek Bachchan was asked if he smoked 'hash'